2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,000 KM

$12,995

$12,995

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8325054
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR154516

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Black on Black with only 100 000 kms WOW Must be Seen

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

