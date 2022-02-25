$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8325054
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR154516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic Black on Black with only 100 000 kms WOW Must be Seen
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6