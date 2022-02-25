2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,991 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8377689

8377689 Stock #: 7518

7518 VIN: 2C4RDGBG5CR230609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

