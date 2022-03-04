2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 4 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8640431

8640431 Stock #: 1113

1113 VIN: 2c4rdgdg6cr114090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1113

Mileage 200,410 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.