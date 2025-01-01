$3,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
Used
234,368KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG0CT248673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Does have some rust starting and an accident was reported on Car-Fax in Dec 2016- $2441.00
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Email Kenny U-Pull
