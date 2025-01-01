Menu
<p>Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Does have some rust starting and an accident was reported on Car-Fax in Dec 2016- $2441.00 </p>

2012 Dodge Journey

234,368 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey SXT

SXT

12280038

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,368KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG0CT248673

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,368 KM

Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Does have some rust starting and an accident was reported on Car-Fax in Dec 2016- $2441.00

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Dodge Journey