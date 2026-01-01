Menu
Welcome to Target Auto Centre! Were proud to be a family-owned and operated business serving London and the surrounding areas since 2006. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we strive to provide the best possible service to all of our customers. We offer a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles, and were open seven days a week to make sure were always available when you need us. We also welcome trade-ins and offer financing options for customers with good, bad, or no credit. As a member of the UCDA for over 15 years, you can buy with confidence knowing that we adhere to their strict code of ethics. Our experienced and knowledgeable sales team is always available to help you find the perfect vehicle to meet your needs and budget. At our dealership, we believe that buying a car should be a stress-free and enjoyable experience. Thats why we make it our mission to provide exceptional customer service and a relaxed, no-pressure sales environment. Come visit us today and see why were the preferred choice for pre-owned vehicles in London and the surrounding areas. We look forward to earning your business!!

2012 Dodge Journey

107,706 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

SXT | Clean Carfax | Two Sets of Wheels

13489910

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT | Clean Carfax | Two Sets of Wheels

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,706KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG7CT374500

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 74500
  • Mileage 107,706 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Digital clock

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Security

Anti-Theft

Mechanical

Block Heater

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Analog Gauges

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2012 Dodge Journey