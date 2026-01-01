$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT | Clean Carfax | Two Sets of Wheels
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT | Clean Carfax | Two Sets of Wheels
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 74500
- Mileage 107,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Target Auto Centre! We're proud to be a family-owned and operated business serving London and the surrounding areas since 2006. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we strive to provide the best possible service to all of our customers. We offer a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles, and we're open seven days a week to make sure we're always available when you need us. We also welcome trade-ins and offer financing options for customers with good, bad, or no credit. As a member of the UCDA for over 15 years, you can buy with confidence knowing that we adhere to their strict code of ethics. Our experienced and knowledgeable sales team is always available to help you find the perfect vehicle to meet your needs and budget. At our dealership, we believe that buying a car should be a stress-free and enjoyable experience. That's why we make it our mission to provide exceptional customer service and a relaxed, no-pressure sales environment. Come visit us today and see why we're the preferred choice for pre-owned vehicles in London and the surrounding areas. We look forward to earning your business!!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Mechanical
Comfort
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Target Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Target Auto Centre
Target Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-936-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-936-5675