2012 Ducati Multistrada 1200 S
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
26,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9015106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
