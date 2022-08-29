Menu
2012 Ducati Multistrada 1200 S

26,000 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

26,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9015106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

