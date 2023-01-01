$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2012 Ford Econoline
2012 Ford Econoline
E150*WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE*HAND CONTROL*ONLY 46KM*
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
46,377KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10221192
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1FDNE1EL0CDA09614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,377 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
