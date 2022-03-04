$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2012 Ford Econoline
XLT*8 CAPTAIN CHAIRS*LEATHER*WHEELS*TV*HIGH ROOF*
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,353KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8541203
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1FBSS3BL8CDA88910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 120,353 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4