2012 Ford Explorer
Base FWD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
297,548KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMHK7B87CGA65556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 297,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp Explorer 7 Base FWD 4dr seater Blacked Out on Chaampayne Interior Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
2012 Ford Explorer