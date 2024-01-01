Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford F-150

270,058 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1727917402
  2. 1727917406
  3. 1727917410
  4. 1727917414
  5. 1727917420
  6. 1727917426
  7. 1727917430
  8. 1727917434
  9. 1727917438
  10. 1727917441
  11. 1727917445
  12. 1727917449
  13. 1727917453
  14. 1727917457
  15. 1727917461
  16. 1727917464
  17. 1727917470
  18. 1727917476
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
270,058KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF4CFC26099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in London, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta 261,762 KM SOLD
Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, ROOF RACK, STEPS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, ROOF RACK, STEPS, CERT 73,694 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Pontiac Montana 1SA, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 68,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Pontiac Montana 1SA, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 68,000KMS, CERTIFIED 68,475 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150