Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford F-150

325,126 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12776939

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1753069443308
  2. 1753069443839
  3. 1753069444288
  4. 1753069444738
  5. 1753069445155
  6. 1753069445617
  7. 1753069446080
  8. 1753069446528
  9. 1753069447004
  10. 1753069447458
  11. 1753069447933
  12. 1753069448370
  13. 1753069448833
  14. 1753069449309
  15. 1753069449748
  16. 1753069450186
  17. 1753069450664
  18. 1753069451111
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
325,126KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET4CFB60501

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 325,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Ford Econoline 19 PASSENGER VAN WITH WHEEL CHAIR for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford Econoline 19 PASSENGER VAN WITH WHEEL CHAIR 65,332 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS, AUTO, SEDAN, 4 CYL, ONLY 43,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS, AUTO, SEDAN, 4 CYL, ONLY 43,000KMS, CERTIFIED 44,216 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Fiesta SE, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 86,212 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Ford F-150