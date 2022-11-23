2012 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9440793

9440793 Stock #: M43

M43 VIN: 1FTMF1EF7CKE12685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # M43

Mileage 236,837 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

