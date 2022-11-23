Menu
2012 Ford F-150

236,837 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

XLT

XLT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

236,837KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440793
  • Stock #: M43
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EF7CKE12685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M43
  • Mileage 236,837 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

