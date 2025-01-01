Menu
2012 Ford F-250

298,649 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-250

XL

12926267

2012 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Actions
Used
298,649KM
VIN 1FT7W2B64CEA46738

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

2012 Ford F-250