2012 Ford F-250

2012 Ford F-250

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908597
  • Stock #: WA2539
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B64CEC78854
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery CANADA'S BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCK FOR THE 51ST STRAIGHT YEAR Finance Now Canada's Ultimate\All Season Vehicle *V8 *4X4 *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safest Pick-up Truck in Its Class *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

