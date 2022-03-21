$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2012 Ford F-250
*CREW CAB*4X4*LEATHER*LONG BOX*CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,762KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8783966
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1FT7W2B60CEC52025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission Overdrive Switch
