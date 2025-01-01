$36,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford F-550
XL crew cab w 11.6 Ft.Del aluminum dump body
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,523KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FD0W5HT4CEC03406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Dump Box
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 131,523 KM
Vehicle Description
F550 crew cab,4X4.6.7 powerstroke diesel.84 inch cab to axel.11.6 Ft.Del aluminum dump body with folding sides.chrome pkg.clean carfax.perfect landscape truck.trailer tow with brake.former comecial truck.call john gower. 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Exterior
Dual Rear Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
2012 Ford F-550