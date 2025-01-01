Menu
<p>F550 crew cab,4X4.6.7 powerstroke diesel.84 inch cab to axel.11.6 Ft.Del aluminum dump body with folding sides.chrome pkg.clean carfax.perfect landscape truck.trailer tow with brake.former comecial truck.call john gower. 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2012 Ford F-550

131,523 KM

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Used
131,523KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FD0W5HT4CEC03406

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Dump Box
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,523 KM

F550 crew cab,4X4.6.7 powerstroke diesel.84 inch cab to axel.11.6 Ft.Del aluminum dump body with folding sides.chrome pkg.clean carfax.perfect landscape truck.trailer tow with brake.former comecial truck.call john gower. 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Exterior

Dual Rear Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Ford F-550