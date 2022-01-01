Menu
2012 Ford Focus

231,132 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SEL|Htd Seats|Bluetooth|SYNC|Cruise|PwrWindowsLock

2012 Ford Focus

SEL|Htd Seats|Bluetooth|SYNC|Cruise|PwrWindowsLock

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

231,132KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8078527
  • Stock #: 2427
  • VIN: 1FAHP3M22CL359399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SYNC, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

