2012 Ford Focus

0 + taxes & licensing 2 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8460087

8460087 Stock #: S5506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # S5506

Mileage 285,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.