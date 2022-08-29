2012 Ford Fusion

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 0 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9272266

9272266 Stock #: FS:15737

FS:15737 VIN: 3FAHP0CG0CR335695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # FS:15737

Mileage 144,067 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.