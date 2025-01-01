$5,012+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$5,012
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,025KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM6C5225368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 242,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No Engine codes, Clean other then a couple small rust spots, Accident reported on Car-Fax - Jan 2014 $958 and Aug 2017- $3398.33
Needs power steering repair.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Limited_Slip_Differential
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
