<p>Runs, Drives, No Engine codes, Clean other then a couple small rust spots, Accident reported on Car-Fax - Jan 2014 $958 and Aug 2017- $3398.33 </p><p>Needs power steering repair.</p>

2012 Ford Mustang

242,025 KM

$5,012

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang

V6

12866159

2012 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$5,012

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,025KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM6C5225368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 242,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, No Engine codes, Clean other then a couple small rust spots, Accident reported on Car-Fax - Jan 2014 $958 and Aug 2017- $3398.33

Needs power steering repair.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Limited_Slip_Differential
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

$5,012

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Ford Mustang