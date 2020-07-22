Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

109,592 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

2012 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5391938
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EM4C5203959
Sale Price

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,592KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 109,592 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD MUSTANG 3.7L V6 CONVERTIBLE - LOW KM'S!

$15,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

