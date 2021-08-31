Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Mustang

97,255 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,255KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7821219
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CF6C5223246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 97,255 KM

Vehicle Description

$17,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Special T Auto

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 43,840 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4
 247,700 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 147,175 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Special T Auto

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Call Dealer

519-681-XXXX

(click to show)

519-681-2031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory