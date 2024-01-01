Menu
SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5 vERY sHARP Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

136,068 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,068KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR2UEA1CZ337898

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,068 KM

SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" vERY sHARP Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where " Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

2012 GMC Sierra 1500