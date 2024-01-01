$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,068KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR2UEA1CZ337898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,068 KM
Vehicle Description
SL Nevada Edition 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" vERY sHARP Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where " Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
