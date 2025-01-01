Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Accord

98,562 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Accord

COUPE, HFP, RARE, ONLY 98KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12104095

2012 Honda Accord

COUPE, HFP, RARE, ONLY 98KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1737168642
  2. 1737168643
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,562KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCS2B82CA800448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, RUNS AND DRIVES, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, RUNS AND DRIVES, AS IS SPECIAL 210,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS, AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 127KMS, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS, AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 127KMS, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED 127,973 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE, SEDAN, AUTO, NEEDS TRANSMISSION REPAIR, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE, SEDAN, AUTO, NEEDS TRANSMISSION REPAIR, AS IS 160,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord