2012 Honda Civic

233,854 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

12534106

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,854KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F45CH045446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M18
  • Mileage 233,854 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ONLY 62KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ONLY 62KMS, CERT 62,150 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 111KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 111KMS, CERTIFIED 111,468 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lincoln MKX AWD, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, RUNS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2010 Lincoln MKX AWD, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, RUNS, AS IS 423,131 KM $1,795 + tax & lic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Honda Civic