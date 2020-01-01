Menu
2012 Honda CR-V TOURING*BACK-UP CAMERA*LEATHER*NAVI*PANORAMA ROOF*

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 229,120KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4413114
  • Stock #: E2386
Exterior Colour
Blue
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Cr-v or just a Honda Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Cr-vs or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CR-V!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CR-V INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including BACK-UP CAMERA,LEATHER,NAVI,PANORAMA ROOF, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Cr-v
* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

