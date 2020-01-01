2012 Honda CR-V TOURING*BACK-UP CAMERA*LEATHER*NAVI*PANORAMA ROOF*

Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Cr-v or just a Honda Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Cr-vs or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CR-V!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CR-V INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options including BACK-UP CAMERA,LEATHER,NAVI,PANORAMA ROOF, and more.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Cr-v

* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.