2012 Honda Fit

152,958 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

SPORT, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 152KMS, CERTIFIED

12038227

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1734831189
  1734831190
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,958KM
Good Condition
VIN LUCGE8H77C3003976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 152,958 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

