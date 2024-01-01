Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Fit

153,162 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Fit

Watch This Vehicle
12043915

2012 Honda Fit

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1735082537
  2. 1735082543
  3. 1735082546
  4. 1735082549
  5. 1735082551
  6. 1735082557
  7. 1735082563
  8. 1735082567
  9. 1735082570
  10. 1735082575
  11. 1735082578
  12. 1735082581
  13. 1735082584
  14. 1735082587
  15. 1735082589
  16. 1735082592
  17. 1735082595
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,162KM
Good Condition
VIN LUCGE8H77C3003976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,162 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2002 Honda Civic LX-G, AUTO, SEDAN, RELIABLE, ONLY 72,000KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2002 Honda Civic LX-G, AUTO, SEDAN, RELIABLE, ONLY 72,000KMS, CERT 72,227 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Fit SPORT, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 152KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Honda Fit SPORT, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 152KMS, CERTIFIED 152,958 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee UPLAND, 4X4, V6, ONLY 161KMS, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee UPLAND, 4X4, V6, ONLY 161KMS, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED 161,767 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Fit