2012 Honda Odyssey

150,272 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

150,272KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H46CB504948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING
Audio Voice Control

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

