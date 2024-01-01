Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Elantra

86,420 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle
11997210

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1733637163
  2. 1733637168
  3. 1733637171
  4. 1733637176
  5. 1733637179
  6. 1733637181
  7. 1733637184
  8. 1733637186
  9. 1733637188
  10. 1733637190
  11. 1733637192
  12. 1733637195
  13. 1733637198
  14. 1733637201
  15. 1733637206
  16. 1733637211
  17. 1733637214
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,420KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE6CH130738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK, 4X4, V6, BIG SCREEN, TOOL BOX, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK, 4X4, V6, BIG SCREEN, TOOL BOX, CERTIFIED 223,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape Limited, LEATHER, SUNROOF, 4X4, ONLY 74,000KMS for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Escape Limited, LEATHER, SUNROOF, 4X4, ONLY 74,000KMS 74,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic TOURING, 4 CYL, ONLY 152KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Civic TOURING, 4 CYL, ONLY 152KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED 152,906 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra