$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carflex

226-503-3132

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300585
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3CH133662
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

OMVIC MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE..... WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL CERTIFIED AND OFFER FREE ONE MONTH WARRANTY ON MOTOR AND TRANSMISSION.  2012 hyundia elantra GL with 178000km  No hidden Fees. Just pay for licensing and tax .Feel Free to ask us any questions about the vehicle.CARFLEX370 Adelaide street N , London,ON N6B 3K4 Carflexdealership@Gmail.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

