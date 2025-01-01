Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

26,851 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

TOURING, WAGON, ONLY 26,000KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12347463

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

TOURING, WAGON, ONLY 26,000KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1743358065
  2. 1743358064
  3. 1743358063
  4. 1743358051
  5. 1743358062
  6. 1743358046
  7. 1743358058
  8. 1743358061
  9. 1743358048
  10. 1743358063
  11. 1743358065
  12. 1743358058
  13. 1743358055
  14. 1743358055
  15. 1743358052
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,851KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDC8AE9CU145452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,851 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Ford Fusion AS IS, SPORT, V6, DRIVES GREAT, WELL SERVICED for sale in London, ON
2011 Ford Fusion AS IS, SPORT, V6, DRIVES GREAT, WELL SERVICED 181,433 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Pontiac G6 AS IS, GT, V6, COUPE, DRIVES GREAT, 151KMS for sale in London, ON
2006 Pontiac G6 AS IS, GT, V6, COUPE, DRIVES GREAT, 151KMS 151,037 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra CERTIFIED, GL, NO ACCIDENTS, 195KMS for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra CERTIFIED, GL, NO ACCIDENTS, 195KMS 195,538 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring