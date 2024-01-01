Menu
2012 Jeep Compass

66,268 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Compass

SPORT, 4WD, ONLY 66,000KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED

2012 Jeep Compass

SPORT, 4WD, ONLY 66,000KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1727572599
  2. 1727572600
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,268KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB1CD670468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,268 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Jeep Compass