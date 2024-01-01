$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Compass
SPORT, 4WD, ONLY 66,000KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED
2012 Jeep Compass
SPORT, 4WD, ONLY 66,000KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,268KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB1CD670468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,268 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2012 Jeep Compass