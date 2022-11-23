Menu
2012 Jeep Compass

192,000 KM

Details

$7,491

+ tax & licensing
$7,491

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Sport

2012 Jeep Compass

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

192,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406132
  • Stock #: 7680
  • VIN: 1C4NJCAB4CD672628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

