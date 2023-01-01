Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Jeep Wrangler

69,865 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Jeep Wrangler

MW3 EDITION**1 OF 200**RUBICON**LOW KMS**

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Wrangler

MW3 EDITION**1 OF 200**RUBICON**LOW KMS**

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1701011837
  2. 1701011837
  3. 1701011836
  4. 1701011836
  5. 1701011836
  6. 1701011836
  7. 1701011836
  8. 1701011836
  9. 1701011836
  10. 1701011835
  11. 1701011835
  12. 1701011835
  13. 1701011835
  14. 1701011836
  15. 1701011835
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWCG8CL209152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,865 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 1975 Volkswagen Beetle VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT* for sale in London, ON
1975 Volkswagen Beetle VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT* 69,107 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan NV200 SV*AUTO*NAVI*4 CYLINDER**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Nissan NV200 SV*AUTO*NAVI*4 CYLINDER**CERTIFIED 173,857 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT*LOW KMS*ONLY 46,000KMS*AUTO*SEDAN*CERT for sale in London, ON
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT*LOW KMS*ONLY 46,000KMS*AUTO*SEDAN*CERT 46,892 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler