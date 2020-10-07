Menu
2012 Kia Optima

83,520 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2012 Kia Optima

2012 Kia Optima

2012 Kia Optima

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

83,520KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5938269
  Stock #: FS:13714
  VIN: KNAGN4A78C5244034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,520 KM

Vehicle Description

REFINED DRIVING FEEL *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Panoramic Sunroof
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

