Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Kia Rondo EX for sale in London, ON

2012 Kia Rondo

95,204 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14523994

2012 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1785457779182
  2. 1785457779654
  3. 1785457780111
  4. 1785457780541
  5. 1785457781024
  6. 1785457781509
  7. 1785457782000
  8. 1785457782413
  9. 1785457782852
  10. 1785457783297
  11. 1785457783716
  12. 1785457784145
  13. 1785457784559
  14. 1785457784983
  15. 1785457785411
  16. 1785457785858
  17. 1785457786292
  18. 1785457786753
  19. 1785457787211
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
95,204KM
VIN KNAHH8A84C7408847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M1A
  • Mileage 95,204 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2006 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in London, ON
2006 Honda Civic DX-G 225,183 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, TSI, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, TSI, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 241,144 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 164KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GL, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 164KMS, CERTIFIED 164,647 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Kia Rondo