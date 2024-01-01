Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Kia Sorento

162,725 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Kia Sorento

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Sorento

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1729556676
  2. 1729556680
  3. 1729556684
  4. 1729556688
  5. 1729556695
  6. 1729556700
  7. 1729556706
  8. 1729556710
  9. 1729556714
  10. 1729556716
  11. 1729556719
  12. 1729556722
  13. 1729556724
  14. 1729556726
  15. 1729556729
  16. 1729556731
  17. 1729556734
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,725KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA23CG248736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV, AWD, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV, AWD, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 229,717 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Honda CR-V for sale in London, ON
2002 Honda CR-V 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Echo LE, RS, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2004 Toyota Echo LE, RS, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, AS IS 308,628 KM $2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Sorento