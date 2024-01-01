Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

212,838 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
11917568

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
212,838KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF0C1511405

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,838 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
