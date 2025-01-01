Menu
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in London, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

156,280 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

12725724

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,280KM
VIN JM1BL1L7961G10329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1101
  • Mileage 156,280 KM

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Mazda MAZDA3