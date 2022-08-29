2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 1 3 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9234184

9234184 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: JM1BL1L74C1552596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 172,133 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.