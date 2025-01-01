Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

67,764 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS, AUTO, 6 PASSENGER, ONLY 67KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12465190

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS, AUTO, 6 PASSENGER, ONLY 67KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1745968437698
  2. 1745968438183
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,764KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1CW2CL6C0135582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,764 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Scion tC for sale in London, ON
2011 Scion tC 435,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 195,960 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in London, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 178,761 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Mazda MAZDA5