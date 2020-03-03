Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,382KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714359
  • Stock #: E2556
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mazda 5 or just a Mazda Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mazda Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mazda 5s or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MAZDA 5!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MAZDA 5 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mazda 5
* Finished in Grey, makes this Mazda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

