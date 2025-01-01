$14,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C350 Coupe 4MATIC
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C350 Coupe 4MATIC
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
$14,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,000KM
VIN WDDGJ8JB5CF889010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 140,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class c 250 4matic 177,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona SX 124,000 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$14,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class