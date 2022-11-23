Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

189,535 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250*COUPE*4 CYLINDER*AUTO*189KMS*CERTIFIED

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250*COUPE*4 CYLINDER*AUTO*189KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,535KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9332410
  Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: WDDGJ4HB3CF819018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 189,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

