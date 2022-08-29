Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK350

122,555 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Carmix Auto

519-639-7243

Coupe

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-639-7243

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9148543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 122,555 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carmix Auto

2022 Ford F-250 LARIAT
 15,046 KM
$99,900 + tax & lic
2006 Ferrari F430
43,888 KM
$159,000 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang GT...
 18,980 MI
$59,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

