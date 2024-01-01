Menu
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

214,157 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
214,157KM
Good Condition
VIN JA4AJ3AU4CZ601314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,157 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Nissan Micra SV, MANUAL, ONLY 102KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Nissan Micra SV, MANUAL, ONLY 102KMS, CERTIFIED 102,742 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT, 4 CYL, ONLY 81,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Escape XLT, 4 CYL, ONLY 81,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 81,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lincoln MKS LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, ONLY 76KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2009 Lincoln MKS LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, ONLY 76KMS, CERT 76,648 KM $CALL + tax & lic

