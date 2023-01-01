Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

110,000 KM

Details Features

$9,991

+ tax & licensing
2.5 S

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614581
  • Stock #: 7709
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP0CC117184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

