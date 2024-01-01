2012 Nissan Maxima

Menu
<p>Runs, Drives, Noise coming from the front end, Driver's window switch only puts the driver's window down not sure if its the switch that is broken or something else going on with it, A/C works great! Body is in fairly good shape other then a little rust starting to bubble on the one wheel well and there is a scuff mark on the headlight and front bumper. </p>

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

Used
203,704KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AA5APXCC830892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-011391-12
  • Mileage 203,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, Noise coming from the front end, Driver's window switch only puts the driver's window down not sure if its the switch that is broken or something else going on with it, A/C works great! Body is in fairly good shape other then a little rust starting to bubble on the one wheel well and there is a scuff mark on the headlight and front bumper.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

