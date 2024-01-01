$3,600+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Maxima
SV
2012 Nissan Maxima
SV
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$3,600
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-011391-12
- Mileage 203,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, Noise coming from the front end, Driver's window switch only puts the driver's window down not sure if its the switch that is broken or something else going on with it, A/C works great! Body is in fairly good shape other then a little rust starting to bubble on the one wheel well and there is a scuff mark on the headlight and front bumper.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
844-536-6987