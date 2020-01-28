Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

SV**ONLY 156KMS**AWD***CERTIFIED

2012 Nissan Murano

SV**ONLY 156KMS**AWD***CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,787KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4586010
  • Stock #: 1007
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW4CW221816
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

